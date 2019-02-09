Teenager hopes to spread peace through music

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Influenced by news on how children are suffering because of the war in Syria and across the globe, a 17-year-old class 10 student Anwesa Chaudhury released a music video of her song, Tears of Blood. Uploaded a week ago, the video has already received more than 12,000 views.

Hoping that video will prove to be a powerful medium to spread peace, she decided to do the 5-minute video. She revealed that the lyrics were penned in just 15 minutes, and attributes this to her spontaneity. Her mother Devyani said she has written 40 songs about different issues, including environment and wildlife conservation. Two such songs, Home and How The Fights Break Down, have already been recorded and she will start shooting videos in March.

Music videos, however, aren’t easy. “Singing while facing the camera was difficult. Since I had already shot for a music studio earlier, I was less shy while facing the camera again but I wasn’t comfortable smiling a lot. I was nervous in the beginning but later, I got comfortable,” she said.

It also takes lot of time too. She said, “Even one scene can take hours. The video was shot in studios and a resort on Bannerghatta Road. It gets very tiring.” But she decided to give it a shot so that she could do something outside her comfort zone. “I wanted to do something different from my usual routine. Many people do music videos. So I thought of doing it too,” she added.

Chaudhury had earlier shot a romantic song titled For Me for Alive Studios. She calls herself a ‘not so romantic person’ but had seen how young children these days feel the need to have a boyfriend. “I see love stories in Bollywood films. These become a dream for many girls. I added this video first so that I could make a portfolio for myself. The song was put in the studio’s YouTube channel but I wanted to start one on my own. So I thought of putting up this video followed by many other songs on social issues trying to bring a change in this ‘cruel’ world,” she said.

Chaudhury’s interest in music began when she was a teenager and said that she felt comfortable using songs as a way to express her thoughts and ideas.Being in class 10 meant managing studies with music, which is not easy. She said she studies in the morning and once she’s back from school. She spares some time in the late evening to practice music. “After boards, I would be uploading my new songs across different genres, at least once every two months,” she said.