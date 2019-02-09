Time out: Helping children see life beyond six-inch screens, gadgets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based startup Upturn Learning Solutions has been working in the sphere of parenting and childhood and had launched the Digital Detox community last year. Now, they are planning to collaborate with schools for an after-school detox programme. Co-founder Ishwarya Kumar says she’s been interacting with teachers, parents and children, to understand their habits and behaviour patterns. She will be starting the programme after summer vacations. Meanwhile, they are organising an event put up by the participants of Digital Detox Season 2.

The 12-week workshop that was held at Dialogues Cafe will culminate into a programme planned and staged by children. It will feature two songs on digital detox written and composed by children, a dance drama through Kalaripayattu and stage plays. The workshop included sessions of science offline, recreation of Malgudi Days, Kalaripayattu and play. Kumar says, “I have more than 25 kids in the workshop who are being mentored by experts. These kids will put up the programme.

They will be looking into all aspects such as production, lighting and sounds.” She adds that the response from the programme has been good. These kids would spend about six hours a day on screens. “Through our sessions, we educate them about life beyond these six-inch screens. When you give kids some new things to try on, they would be interested. For example, storytelling session. They way the story is recreated and narrated do grab kids’ attention,” she says.

Kumar adds that changing the habit of kids is the easiest part, the most difficult bit is to change the habits of parents and thus, creating a better environment at home. “Kids do not learn when they are told but they learn when they see. We share content with parents and conduct sessions with experts for them on the detox. We are not against digitisation but we are talking about a detox.

Today, when you walk into an airport, you see kids playing on phones. Parents give them phones so that they do not run around the airport. Relatives also gift kids iPads on their birthdays. They do not realise the behaviour they are inculcating in them,”she explains.

So how can parents change their behaviours? Kumar says it’s simple. It’s just a three-fold method. “We suggest some changes in their routine. We ask them if they can switch off phones after 8 pm and not to take mobile to bathroom. Many parents take their kids on vacations and parties but do they have a conversation over dinner or at least once a day with them? Many also have an activity to indulge in independently to the detox. The father might be into golfing, mother might like kitty parties and kids have their own friends.But we ask them to do at least one activity once a week together. These changes will slowly lead to good results. After all, a family that eats and prays together, stays together,” she says.

The event by the children will be held on February 17 at Kappanna Angala, JP Nagar. Seats are limited. Book your tickets by getting in touch with the founders on the Facebook page Upturn Learning.