Woman denied food, bath, over dowry

A woman approached the police seeking action against her husband and in-laws for not allowing her to take bath or have food.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman approached the police seeking action against her husband and in-laws for not allowing her to take bath or have food. She said she was also sent out of her home at night to bring dowry from her parents.

Twenty-three-year-old Ramya (name changed) said in her complaint to police that 52 grams of gold jewellery had been given as dowry when she got married in November 2016 and Rs 8 lakh spent on her wedding.

As her husband and her in-laws forced her to bring more dowry, she brought `1 lakh from her parents a year ago, but the harassment did not end, she said.

Apart from beating her up and abusing her frequently, her husband, who works as a driver, sent her to her parents’ home every three months to get money, she said. “I would give my salary to them. But the money was not enough for them. They told me to eat food and take bath in my parents home.”

Ramya told TNIE that they stopped providing her proper food in the last six months. “They would snatch food from me and fight with me telling me to bring money from my parents. They did not allow me to take bath for more than two weeks. They would switch off the water heater.  When they went out to work, they would lock me in a room”, she said.

An officer said the police will call the woman’s husband and in-laws and warn them against harassing her.

