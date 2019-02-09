Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman spurns offer, attacked

The police are on the look out for the man who is on the run after stabbing her in Banaswadi.

Published: 09th February 2019 07:36 AM

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Befriending a stranger proved costly for a 40-year-old married government official. Little did the woman know that he would almost kill her by stabbing her in neck in broad daylight, after she spurned his attempts to get intimate with her.

The police are on the lookout for the man who is on the run after stabbing her in Banaswadi. Divya (name changed) who sustained serious injuries is stated to be out of danger. The police said the attack was so brutal that if the knife had been driven a couple of centimetres further into her neck, she would have died on the spot.

Divya lives in East Bengaluru and the man in his late 20’s is also said to be staying in the same area. He managed to befriend her by following her regularly and the friendship lasted for a one-and-a-half year.Divya said her complaint that she would talk to him when they met in the area and also exchanged their mobile numbers over a period of time. The man would call her whenever they were free.

Things went wrong 20 days ago when the man expressed his love for her. Divya said she told him that she was married and could not get into a relationship with him. But he asked her to accompany him on outings and told her that he would book a room for them in hotel or a resort when they could spend time privately. Divya said she flatly declined it.

Later, she blocked his phone number. As he called from her different numbers, she blocked them too. On February 1, he met Divya and claimed that she cheated him by not meeting his expectations.

“I am going to kill you, if you don’t meet me”, the woman quoted the man as saying in her complaint.
Around 8 am on February 5 when Divya was walking back home after dropping her daughter to school van, he intercepted her on his bike, pulled out a knife and stabbed her twice in her neck. Divya said she collapsed on the road, even as the man escaped. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital.An investigating officer said the woman does not know where he works, but he is in media.“We have formed a team to nab him,” he said.

Taking precautions

A police officer suggests that women should not entertain, befriend, or exchange numbers with strangers. It is better to be cautious against strangers and take precuations, so such incidents can be avoided.

