Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Doctor’ dupes jeweller of gold chain  

The man, who looks to be in his late 30s, asked the salesman Manoj to show him gold chains designed for women saying he needed to gift it to a friend.

Published: 10th February 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man claiming to be a doctor with a well-known hospital, managed to pull off a classic con when he walked into a jewellery shop, told them he would buy a gold chain, asked the sales staff to come to his ‘office’ for the payment and disappeared once inside the hospital premises. The incident occurred on February 5 when the man walked into the Sulthan Diamonds and Gold showroom in Jayanagar 3rd block around 1.10pm.

The man, who looks to be in his late 30s, asked the salesman Manoj to show him gold chains designed for women saying he needed to gift it to a friend. Striking up a conversation with Manoj while viewing the chains on display, the man mentioned that he was short of time and asked the salesman to finish the billing procedure for a chain that he had selected. 

CCTV footage shows the conman,  looking at
jewellery at a store located in Rajajinagar,
Bengaluru

The conman then introduced himself as Dr Srinivasan and said that he was working in Apollo hospitals, a branch of which is located near the shop. A bill for Rs 75,000 was made in the name provided. The ‘doctor’ then told the shop that since his card had a limit, he wanted Manoj to accompany him to the hospital so that he could pay from cash kept in his office. 

As he was dressed in formals and well-behaved, the shop staff believed that he was a doctor and sent Manoj to the hospital to collect the cash.  “While walking to the hospital he inquired about our showroom and how many branches we have. He was polite and professional and we didn’t suspect a thing. On reaching the hospital he took me to the reception and asked me to wait there. He took the chain from me and said he would get the cash from his cabin.

He walked towards the staff passage where there was OPD, X-Ray and scanning rooms. After waiting for him for some time, I went to the receptionist and asked them to call Dr Srinivasan and they told me there was no doctor by that name,” Manoj said. 

“When I explained about the purchase, they showed me photos of all doctors and this person was not on the list. He went to the end of the passage and took the emergency exit to enter the basement. He escaped from there,” Manoj said. Staff at the store said that they suspected that the conman had visited the hospital for a recce before carrying out his plan. “He spoke in a mix of Tamil and Kannada,” Manoj said.
The Jayanagar police have taken up a case. 

NOT THE FIRST TIME
This is not the first time that this man pulled off the con. A CCTV grab of him stealing from a store in Rajajinagar at an earlier date is also available. The man walked into the Shree Jewel Palace and carried out the same stunt while claiming to be a doctor in a nearby hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold chain CCTV Sulthan Diamonds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp