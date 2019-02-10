Home Cities Bengaluru

Forced to ‘enact’ porn scenes, wife files complaint

A42-year-old teacher has been accused of forcing his wife to re-enact scenes from porn movies.

Published: 10th February 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 42-year-old teacher has been accused of forcing his wife to re-enact scenes from porn movies. The complaint, filed by his wife, comes two weeks after the teacher approached the police to file a complaint against his wife for having an affair. In her complaint with the Nelamangala police, Kamala, who hails from Hassan, said that the accused Nishant (name changed), a native of Tumakuru, was harassing her to watch porn and re-enact the scenes. He would abuse her when she refused. The couple have two daughters.

Kamala further said that the harassment had been happening for a few months. She also submitted compact discs (CD), which contained pornographic content that he forced her to watch, to the police. “We have recorded the couple’s statement. One of their daughters has also given a statement. We are yet to verify facts,” a police officer said. He also said that Kamala had been hospitalised after she was allegedly assaulted by her husband.

Nishant said, “Two weeks ago, I had filed a complaint against my wife as she was having an illicit affair.” He further alleged that his wife had also taken a few gold ornaments that belonged to him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
porn scenes Wife Complains Harassment Pornographic content

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp