Forced to ‘enact’ porn scenes, wife files complaint

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old teacher has been accused of forcing his wife to re-enact scenes from porn movies. The complaint, filed by his wife, comes two weeks after the teacher approached the police to file a complaint against his wife for having an affair. In her complaint with the Nelamangala police, Kamala, who hails from Hassan, said that the accused Nishant (name changed), a native of Tumakuru, was harassing her to watch porn and re-enact the scenes. He would abuse her when she refused. The couple have two daughters.

Kamala further said that the harassment had been happening for a few months. She also submitted compact discs (CD), which contained pornographic content that he forced her to watch, to the police. “We have recorded the couple’s statement. One of their daughters has also given a statement. We are yet to verify facts,” a police officer said. He also said that Kamala had been hospitalised after she was allegedly assaulted by her husband.

Nishant said, “Two weeks ago, I had filed a complaint against my wife as she was having an illicit affair.” He further alleged that his wife had also taken a few gold ornaments that belonged to him.