Lok Sabha elections: Vedike offers support to Prakash Raj

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Navu Geleyara Balaga Vedike has expressed support to actor Prakash Raj, who has decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an Independent. The vedike has requested other parties not to field their candidates from there.

Speaking to media persons, K L Ashok and K P Sripal of the Vedike said the forum was constituted with 200 organisations and with more than 400 writers coming together. “Being an artiste, Prakash Raj has a huge social responsibility.

He has adopted many government schools to develop them. He is in constant touch with neglected communities and is an able person to create awareness about the intent of democracy,” Ashok said.The forum members said political parties were using caste, money and liquor in politics and that capitalists were getting protection from political parties.