Mahamastakabhisheka rituals begin 

Idols of the presiding deity of Shri Manjunatha Temple and the theerthankaras were taken in a procession by Dharmadhikari of the Kshetra Dr Veerendra Heggade.

Published: 10th February 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Religious rituals connected to the Mahamastakabhishka — a once-in-12 years ceremony for the 39-foot monolithic statue of Lord Bahubali at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala — began on Saturday. Thousands of devotees, who make their way through the colourful streets of the temple town climbed up the Ratnagiri Hill where the statue is located since its installation in 1982 at the ten-day event.

Idols of the presiding deity of Shri Manjunatha Temple and the theerthankaras were taken in a procession by Dharmadhikari of the Kshetra Dr Veerendra Heggade and was accompanied by folk art Chende players, and trailed by women devotees with Kalashas and men chanting prayers.

Jain munis from the Basadis in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada were welcomed by Dr Heggade. A Toorana Muhurtha was performed by the family around the monolith. A Yajna Shala was set up for prayers beside the statute.  

The anointing of the statue will start on February 16 for three days. Six floored scaffoldings are set up for devotees to reach till the top. Elevator facilities are also made available and audience galleries are set up adjacent to the idol.

