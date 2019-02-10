Nature’s gardener

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: You go on a forest trail and you suddenly see a bird with its dazzling curved beak perched on a branch as if posing for a selfie. Awe-struck, you stop in your tracks. Or you hear a flapping sound reverberating in the woods and wonder what it is. You look up and see a Great Pied Hornbill, flapping its great wings and flying majestically. Nothing can prepare you for this stunning spectacle in the sky.

It is a matter of concern that these iconic forest guardians are fast disappearing due to habitat loss from excessive deforestation. However, there have been some efforts to save them, like in Dandeli.

A two-day festival on February 16 and 17 showcasing the rich avian fauna of Western Ghats is being organised by the Forest Department in Dandeli. For birders, hornbills have always generated great interest with their colours and size. India has nine species of hornbills, of which four can be found in Dandeli and surrounding areas. Dandeli also boasts of having the country’s only protected area for the hornbills. About 100sqkm of area alongside Kali River between Dandeli and Ganeshgudi has been declared as the Hornbill Reserve.

Dense forest, fruiting tree species and tall trees make Dandeli a favourite habitat for these magnificent birds. Incidentally, the largest among the hornbills, Great Pied and the smallest Malabar Pied, are found in the same habitat in Dandeli. Valparai in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and North Eastern states now have small pockets where hornbills are found in good numbers.

“Hornbills have an important role as seed dispersers. The health of any forest is determined by the presence of large birds like the hornbills,” says Divya Mudappa, Scientist, Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF).“Thanks to the recordings and contributions of hornbill sightings by the citizens across the country through bird and hornbill watch sites, we now have a well informed understanding of their distribution. As far as Dandeli is concerned, it is a key place for Malabar Pied Hornbill which is a riverine habitat specialist,” she says.

Hornbills are known to have most fascinating nesting patterns compared to any other bird species. The female bird remains in the nest cavity, captive for almost three months. The hornbill couple seal the nest and a small opening is made for the female bird to eat and survive.

The male hornbill provides food for the female for almost three months. During which time the female bird remains inside the sealed nest. Once the chicks are born, the seal of the nest is broken and both birds begin parenting together. If the female bird is inside the nest and the male bird dies, many times the chicks and mother die inside the nest itself.

Divya Mudappa points out the importance of saving the large trees in the habitats where hornbills are found. “The hornbills choose to nest in large and old trees that have cavities in them. They also reuse these nest-cavities unless they change in character or the tree dies. In the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, it was observed that 5 nests are being used by hornbills for over 25 years, since 1993. Hence, it is important to preserve and protect large trees.”

“It is not just the effect on large hornbills that we need to be concerned about. Even smaller hornbills like the Malabar Grey hornbill, which is endemic to the Western Ghats, or the brown hornbill in northeast, can also be impacted by habitat fragmentation,” Divya says.“Hornbills are known as nature’s gardeners. They are responsible for seed dispersal and growing of new trees in the forests. But sadly the birds and their habitats are under threat,” says well-known ornithologist Bikram Grewal.

“In North Eastern states, the hornbills are hunted for food and features. Large trees are being cut for timber smuggling. Deforestation, draining of wetlands and cutting of grasslands are together affecting the hornbills and large birds species like them. The solutions are easy but there is no will to follow them. Hornbills were once distributed throughout the country, but now they are restricted to a few pockets in India. On the contrary, the common gray hornbills have adapted for nesting in even urban areas,” he adds.

The forest department is planning to involve the locals in Dandeli and surroundings to create awareness on saving the hornbills and its habitat in the upcoming festival. Yatish Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Haliyal Division, says that the festival will detail the road map for hornbill conservation. “We are involving schoolchildren and youth from Dandeli to showcase the hornbills as well as bring awareness about saving them. Lectures, skits and hornbill watching sessions will be organised during the festival,” says the officer.