Police officer kidnaps wife’s paramour, assaults him with help of friends

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police sub-inspector (PSI) is in trouble after he kidnapped a man who was allegedly in a relationship with his wife. The PSI brutally attacked him after confining him to a hotel room. Earlier, the PSI had barged in on his wife and her paramour and taken both to the police station, where they were let off with a warning. However, the PSI then kidnapped his wife’s lover, and assaulted him with the help of his friends.

PSI Dhruva (name changed) had married Smitha (name changed) a year back, after her family opposed her relationship with Tejas (name changed) owing to caste differences. Dhruva had not been told about her relationship with Tejas, a milk distributor in Banashankari. Tejas had befriended Smitha when he was staying in Chamarajpet, and they were in love when she married Dhruva. They continued their relationship, which Dhruva was not aware of initially.

According to the complaint filed by Tejas, PSI Dhruva and three of his friends abducted him and took him to a lodge, where they attacked him through the night. On February 6, around 2 pm, Smitha called Tejas and told him that she had come to her parents’ house, and that she wanted to come over to his place. Tejas picked her up and they both went to his house, where Dhruva barged in with three other people. He called the police control room and took them to the station.

Tejas explained everything to Dhruva’s senior, and after counselling and a warning, Tejas and Smitha agreed to end their relationship. However, when Tejas was returning home, Dhruva forcibly took him to Smitha’s house around 10.30 pm, and from there, with the help of the three friends, abducted him in a car and drove to a lodge at Richmond Circle.

Tejas told the police that they bought some beer and consumed it before they started attacking him with their belts and PVC pipes. “I was beaten till early morning. I was injured all over, but they did not spare me. Dhruva and one of his friends locked the door around 5 am and told me they would return later. His two other friends went to sleep in another room.

Around 9.30 am, I managed to open the door and escape,” Tejas said in his complaint.Tejas has undergone treatment and is out of danger. A case of kidnap, wrongful confinement and assault has been registered against Dhruva and his friends, and further investigations are on, an officer said.