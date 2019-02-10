Home Cities Bengaluru

Sirsi flyover to be fully open only by March 15  

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is taking up resurfacing work at the cost of `4.3 crore, had stated that the project will go on for 50 days.

Published: 10th February 2019

A stretch of Sirsi flyover was opened to public on Friday, the other side will take another month | pandarinath b

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In what is likely to be bittersweet news for commuters on Mysuru Road, one section of the Sirsi Circle flyover, currently being repaired, was opened to public on Friday, but the other part will take at least a month more. Work will be completed only by March 15. The stretch, from Mysore Road towards Town Hall, is expected to be opened a month after the earlier deadline of February 15. 

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is taking up resurfacing work at the cost of Rs 4.3 crore, had stated that the project will go on for 50 days. The stretch from Mysore Road to Town Hall will be open to commuters from 6 am to 3 pm, and the other side, from Town Hall to Mysore Road, will be open to commuters in the evening — 3 pm to 11 pm — while repair work on.

This is the second time the BBMP has taken up resurfacing here since 1999. The BBMP had in 2012 taken up resurfacing work, which lasted just five years. The flyover was back in bad condition due to overlying asphalt, causing issues to commuters.

Speaking to TNIE, K T Nagaraj, chief engineer, Project Central, BBMP, said, “We had expected the work to be completed in 50 days, but it took 40 days to complete just one side, and the other will be ready by March 15. The work could not be taken up on both sides simultaneously due to traffic congestion, and also to ensure better work using latest technology,” he said. 

Once longest in the city Sirsi Circle flyover (Balagangadhara Swamy flyover) is the oldest flyover in the city. It was constructed in 1999, and was then the longest flyover, running 2.91 km, before the Electronics City tollway was constructed.

