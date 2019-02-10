Home Cities Bengaluru

Wettest February in last 10 yrs; showers bring relief from sultry weather

Bengaluru city recorded highest rainfall in the month of February in at least the last decade.

Published: 10th February 2019 06:02 AM

A commuter rides on city roads as heavy rains hit Bengaluru on Saturday | | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After sultry weather conditions prevailed over the last two days, thundershowers recorded in parts of South and North Bengaluru on Saturday evening came as a relief to residents of the city. The rainfall is expected to continue on Sunday as well. The rainfall which began in the evening lasted for around an hour with different intensities.

Bengaluru city recorded highest rainfall in the month of February in at least the last decade. The highest ever rainfall for the month in recorded history, according to India Meteorological Department, was on February 22, 1901 when 67.3 mm rainfall was recorded in the city.  In the past 10 years, Bengaluru had recorded 22.9 mm rainfall on February 22, 2011 with a monthly rainfall of 44.1 mm during the year. 

On Saturday, the highest rainfall was recorded at Sampangiramanagar (67 mm) in Central Business District, followed by Basavanagudi in Bengaluru South (66 mm). The other regions in the city which received moderate showers included Hoysalanagar (39 mm), HSR Layout (36 mm), Rajarajeshwari Nagar (16 mm), Attur (13 mm) and Sarakki (12 mm). Rainfall is also forecast for Sunday but with a lower intensity than recorded on Saturday evening.  

Before the showers, prevailing overcast conditions in Bengaluru had caused the maximum temperatures to reach 33 degrees Celsius - which was three degrees above normal for Bengaluru for the period. Similarly, minimum temperatures in the city too were up by four degrees on Saturday, resulting in sweltering conditions.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, SSM Gavaskar, scientist at Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell said that above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures were being recorded throughout the state. “However, due to overcast conditions, the temperature increase was more prominent in southern part of the state,” he said. In Bengaluru, minimum temperature in the city was 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday - four degrees above normal minimum temperatures.

Areas affected post rain
Areas where trees were uprooted: Freedom Park, Museum Road, ST Bed Vivek Nagar, Koramangala 8th Main, Gandhinagar.
Areas affected by waterlogging: Uttarahalli, Bommanahalli, Kalasipalya, Koramangala 4th Block and Chalavadipallya.
Areas that saw power cuts: Viveknagar, Mallesh Pallya, Pragathi Layout, J B Pallya, Arekere, Moodalapllya, Pragathi Layout and south Bengaluru.

