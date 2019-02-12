Home Cities Bengaluru

23-year-old musician aims to bring back large-member orchestra

BENGALURU: Akash Parva cannot wait to compose music for his favourite star, Darshan. The 23-year-old composed and released a song, Karunaadina Karna, on the star’s birthday, which has already crossed one million views. The actor had also congratulated him for the song. “At the launch, I had met him and he inspired me to compose music for films,” he says.

Post the success of the song, Parva is being flooded with work. He already has about five to six projects in hand such as Lightaagi love Agide and Sura Asura in the pipeline.   

It usually takes Akash Parva five minutes to compose a tune

Parva has been a soloist in various concerts across India and abroad. He has accompanied musicians such as Vijay Prakash in their concerts and has done over 2,500 shows so far. He will be travelling again to the US for a concert in April this year but his aim is to perform with a 200-member orchestra. “For recordings in Kannada industry, we do not have that kind of an orchestra. One should always aim high,” he says. But working with directors isn’t easy. He says he composes music in five minutes once the director explains the situation to him. “They think since the tune has been composed in five minutes, it wouldn’t be good.

They think a good tune needs 24-48 hours to be made,” he adds. While composing his music, Parva likes to concentrate on Indian rhythms as 90 per cent of the audiences enjoy it. “When you play drums, only a small section of people enjoy it. When you play Indian rhythms, they feel mesmerised,” he says.      

Hailing from a family of musicians, Parva’s first guru is his father, Shivamallu. He started learning harmonium from him when he was nine years old. He then continued his training from Ravi Kashyap. He started learning keyboard from guru Giridhar a year later. As he wanted to gain knowledge in advanced levels, he took to learning piano from Victor Albert. Parva received several offers from various television channels. He is the main pianist in the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.      

Over the years, Parva has performed and collaborated with celebrities like Dr S P Balasubrahmanyam, Naada Brahma Hamsalekha, Manomurth and Vijay Prakash. 

Akash Parva

