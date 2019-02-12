A wild ‘pigeon’ chase in Council

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A stray pigeon managed to enter the Legislative Council in the middle of heated arguments between the house members at Monday’s session. Marshals and staffers attempted to chase the bird out, without disrupting the proceedings.

As the bird realised that there was no easy way out, its struggles increased, and all their efforts to shoo away the pigeon, including opening the windows of the house, went in vain.

“We cannot do much until the council meeting ends. We have to switch off the lights and open the main door. We will spread some grains around after the meeting,” said a marshal.