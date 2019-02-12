Absconding man nabbed for murder of girlfriend

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kunigal police arrested a man, for bludgeoning his girlfriend to death, and then going on the run after the murder. The man, Lohit alias Bulli (21), a resident of Kamalanagar, killed his girlfriend Arpita (19) in Santhemavatturu forest area Tumakuru, on February 2. “Arpita met Lohit sometime back when he had visited a garment store she was working in. The couple started going out, and moved in together after a while,” the police said.

Lohit and Arpita

However, Lohit, started losing money after facing a loss in his business. Eventually, Arpita moved into paying guest accommodation. “Lohit even took back a phone he had gifted her. Furious, Arpita made her brother hire some goons to attack him. Lohit also learnt about her other relationships when he checked her mobile, and started blackmailing her,” a police official said.

The couple decided to meet in a park, where Arpita took Lohit’s mobile and started calling someone. Suspecting that she was planning to get him attacked again, Lohit lured her into the forest and killed her, police added.