Home Cities Bengaluru

Arogya Karnataka helps 21-year-old fight epilepsy

When a 21-year-old college-going woman was diagnosed with epilepsy, freedom became a distant dream for her.

Published: 12th February 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

brain, epilepsy, brain scan

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  When a 21-year-old college-going woman was diagnosed with epilepsy, freedom became a distant dream for her. Unable to attend college and visit places without constant support, her illness had had started to make her feel distant and isolated from her friends. However, financial support under the state’s flagship universal health scheme— Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka— enabled her to get a surgery, and return to a normal life again. 

The young woman was suffering from refractory epilepsy. A benign tumor in the right side of her brain caused repeated episodes of convulsions. She was advised to undergo an excision surgery, but her parents were unable to afford one. Now, after her surgery, the young woman is leading a healthy life and pursuing engineering.

Dr Komal Prasad, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Mazumdar Shaw Medical Center, Narayana Health, explained, “Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder. In India, there are about 12 million people suffering from this condition. But sadly, many cases remain undiagnosed due to lack of awareness and monetary support.”

She further said that people with epilepsy, who do not receive treatment, suffer from recurrent seizure episodes. “This can affect their studies, their work, and quality of life both for them and their families,” Prasad added.

The young woman’s mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “As a parent, I was emotionally shattered as we did not have monetary support to give her a quality treatment. But we got financial aid through Arogya Karnataka scheme. Today, my daughter is leading the normal life she deserves.”

International Epilepsy Day is celebrated on the second Monday of February (February 11, 2019) as an opportunity to raise awareness about epilepsy. Most of the cases of epilepsy are treatable with medicine after proper diagnosis. In some selective cases, surgery is needed and has a satisfactory result in reduction of seizures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Epilepsy Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp