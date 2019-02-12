Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to treat filthy Bengaluru lakes with oxygen

The oxygen plant releases pure air directly to the sewerage water in the lake.

Worker clearing froth that was formed after Tuesday’s heavy downpour at Bellandur lake in Bengaluru | PANDARINATH B

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   The Bruhat Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to take up rejuvenation of city lakes in the next three years, and will soon be giving some “fresh air” to the water bodies. The BBMP, which received Rs 348 crore from the state government for 59 lakes during the recent action plan approval, has decided to take up development work on 31 additional lakes that were approved in the previous budget, to make it a total of 90 lakes in the next three years. 

Manoj Kumar Meena, Special Commissioner (Projects), BBMP, told The New Indian Express, “We will take up development works such as desilting of lakes, cleaning the lake inlets and outlets, providing diversion channels to lakes to prevent sewerage water entering them.

As we have received huge funds from the government, we will be taking up these works over the next three years. We have decided to install oxygen plants in all 167 lakes under the BBMP in the same period, so that it can help aquatic life get some fresh air.”

The oxygen plant releases pure air directly to the sewerage water in the lake. Once the oxygen supply begins, the STP separates bacteria and other particles, and releases the water back into the lake. 

BBMP wants to spend Rs 250 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 98 crore in 2019-20 on this project. Of the total 210 lakes in the city, BBMP owns 167 lakes, while Bangalore Development Authority owns 33. BBMP will soon float tenders for the Detailed Project (DPR) for the rejuvenation of 59 lakes in the city, at a cost of Rs 348 crore. 

