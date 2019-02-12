BCI nationwide protest: Court proceedings affected in Bengaluru as advocates stay away

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Court proceedings across the city have been affected on Tuesday as advocates stayed away from the courts in support of a nationwide agitation and protest call given by the Bar Council of India urging the union government to fulfil various demands of the advocates fraternity.

The Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB) resolved to hold a protest and take out a silent procession to support the Bar Council of India, from City Civil Court to Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Governor with their demands.

The Bar Council of India has given a nationwide call for advocates to protest on Tuesday demanding union government to fulfil their 10 demands including health insurance, stipend, pension., etc.

In support, the AAB resolved to abstain from court proceedings and participated in protests and a rally. As a result very few advocates could be seen attending the courts in Magistrate Court, Mayo Hall, City Civil Court and High Court.

Majority of the cases were adjourned due to their absence.