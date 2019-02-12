Home Cities Bengaluru

Child complaining of headaches? Blame it on exam stress

With children increasingly complaining of headaches, worried parents are rushing to ophthalmologists, only to find that the youngsters are suffering not because of poor vision but due to stress. Doctors in the city confirm that there has been an increase in children visiting them with complaints of headache in the past two months. However, most cases are not related to eyesight-related issues, they say.

 “Most parents are mystified by the cause of their children’s headaches, especially during the first three months of the year. They think the cause may be related to poor vision, indicating a need for eyeglasses. But that is often not the reason,” said Dr Ashwin Shetty, an ophthalmologist at Aster Hospital.

According to doctors, most of the children suffer from stress-related headache. The numbers swell up in the first three months. “Normally we find that these headaches occur during the time of final exams, project completion or any stressful situation at home or in school,” Shetty said, adding that like adults, children can develop different types of headaches, including migraine or stress-related (tension) pain. Children can also have chronic daily headaches. In some cases, the problem in children is caused by an infection, high levels of anxiety, or minor head trauma. 

“My son had a terrible headache and complained of severe pain around his eyes, which were also watery. We got worried and took him to Nethradhama. The doctor examined his sight and said he is perfectly fine,” Pradeep Shankar, a private company employee, said about his 15-year-old son.However, doctors say that the complaints cannot be dismissed lightly.  “It’s important to  consult a doctor if the headache worsens,” Dr M Sreedhar, an ophthalmologist, said. 

Consult a doctor if the headache
* Disturbs sleep
* Worsens or becomes too frequent 
* Is caused by an injury or blow to the head
* Is accompanied by vomiting and tiredness
* Comes with fever or stiffness in neck

