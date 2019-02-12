Chill this summer: New flavours for Nandini ice creams planned

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is all set to cool you down this summer. KMF, which produces Nandini ice cream, will launch 20 new flavours, scheduled to be out by February end.

The plan is based on popular demand. A list of reviews from dealers and complaints from customer representatives and social platforms helped KMF come up with the new flavours.

The list of new flavours include strawberry and pista cones, mango raspberry candy, chocobar in chocolate, strawberry and butterscotch, Dolly’s in Orange, strawberry, blueberry, black currant and litchi, Sundae’s in mango repel and black current repel.

They have also introduced one-litre tubs, such as malai kulfi, Kesar badam, shahi bhog, raj bhog and cheese almond, this year, based on demand from restaurants.“We are almost ready with everything including the testing of flavours. The production will be done in Hassan and then packaged to the other parts of the state,” said VC Venkatesha, Joint Director at Marketing division, KMF. He said based on the success of the 20 new flavours, they are also planning to introduce at least three new flavours every month.

According to KMF officials, areas like Jayanagar, JP Nagar and Malleswaram are doing very well with high sales in the city.

“Almost 3,000 litres are sold through the Jayanagar Nandini dealer. I hope the introduction of the new flavours will boost the sales figures in other areas as well this summer,” said Venkatesha, adding that as it is during summers the sales increase by more than 60 per cent compared to the other seasons.