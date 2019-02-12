Home Cities Bengaluru

Chill this summer: New flavours for Nandini ice creams planned

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is all set to cool you down this summer. KMF, which produces Nandini ice cream, will launch 20 new flavours, scheduled to be out by February end.

Published: 12th February 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is all set to cool you down this summer. KMF, which produces Nandini ice cream, will launch 20 new flavours, scheduled to be out by February end.
The plan is based on popular demand. A list of reviews from dealers and complaints from customer representatives and social platforms helped KMF come up with the new flavours.

The list of new flavours include strawberry and pista cones, mango raspberry candy, chocobar in chocolate, strawberry and butterscotch, Dolly’s in Orange, strawberry, blueberry, black currant and litchi, Sundae’s in mango repel and black current repel.

They have also introduced one-litre tubs, such as malai kulfi, Kesar badam, shahi bhog, raj bhog and cheese almond,  this year, based on demand from restaurants.“We are almost ready with everything including the testing of flavours. The production will be done in Hassan and then packaged to the other parts of the state,” said VC Venkatesha, Joint Director at Marketing division, KMF. He said based on the success of the 20 new flavours, they are also planning to introduce at least three new flavours every month.
According to KMF officials, areas like Jayanagar, JP Nagar and Malleswaram are doing very well with high sales in the city.

“Almost 3,000 litres are sold through the Jayanagar Nandini dealer. I hope the introduction of the new flavours will boost the sales figures in other areas as well this summer,” said Venkatesha, adding that as it is during summers the sales increase by more than 60 per cent compared to the other seasons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Milk Federation Nandini ice creams Ice cream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp