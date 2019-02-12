Home Cities Bengaluru

Complaint against one JD(S), 3 BJP leaders

The complaint was filed on Monday, following allegations by Srinivas against the BJP leaders.

Published: 12th February 2019 05:29 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst allegations of horse-trading by BJP, a complaint has been filed against BJP MLAs—Dr Ashwath Narayan, Dr Vishwanath, former MLA CP Yogeeshwar and JD(S) MLA K Srinivas Gowda— with the Anti-Corruption Bureau. While the complaint filed against the first three MLAs are for giving a bribe, Srinivas has been accused of accepting the same.

The complaint was filed on Monday, following allegations by Srinivas against the BJP leaders. The three were accused of providing an advance of Rs 5 crore cash to Gowda to quit JD(S) and join their party, and also had allegedly offered a cabinet berth in the future government. The complainant, identified as Prashanth, has also sought against Srinivas Gowda for accepting the huge bribe offered by the opposition BJP.

In the complaint filed by the social worker, based on a statement made by Srinivas Gowda on Sunday, it is alleged that the Rs 5 crore was given as advance as part of a deal in which BJP had promised the MLA Rs 25 cr to switch his political affiliation. “If I resigned (from JD(S)) and joined BJP, they had offered meRs 25 cr and Rs 5 cr was delivered to my house as advance,” Srinivas was quoted as saying. “I had kept the cash for two months at my residence before bringing it to the notice of Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, who advised me to return the money to BJP,” he has said. 

The social worker has sought action against all the four involved, including JD(S)’s Srinivas Gowda. “While Srinivas has murdered the democracy by accepting the bribe, the others have committed serious offences by offering such a large amount to the MLA,” he said.

TAGS
BJP JD(S)

