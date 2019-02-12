Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress MPs led by Kharge raise Karnataka tape issue in Lok Sabha

Soon after, H D Deve Gowda, MP from Hassan and former prime minister raised the issue and said this poses a threat to democracy.

Published: 12th February 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demands a discussion on the ‘Audiogate’ scandal in Karnataka, in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Congress parliamentarians led by Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge rushed into the well of the Lok Sabha, protesting against the Audio Gate Scandal and raised slogans against the BJPs efforts to poach Congress and JDS MLAs in Karnataka. The speaker after a while adjourned the house.

Earlier in the day opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge sought for a Calling Attention seeking to discuss the ‘Audiogate’ scandal, but when the house did not allow for it, Kharge raised the issue during Zero Hour. He spoke about the Audio Gate Scandal, that has rocked both houses in Karnataka, and the threat to democracy.

Soon after, H D Deve Gowda, MP from Hassan and former prime minister raised the issue and said this poses a threat to democracy. He said the BJP tried Operation Kamala between 2008 and 2009 and poached as many as 10 legislators from other parties. They  got them to resign and later they were elected on a BJP ticket. He insisted that there must be institutional and legal safeguards to protect democracy and there should be necessary laws legislated to bring it under control.

In response, Union Cabinet Minister and Bangalore North MP Sadananda Gowda said it is an internal matter and pointed out that Congress party was not able to reign in its legislators, and that they quarreled and violently assaulted each other, inside a resort where they were  taken.

Earlier in the day, about 15 Congress parliamentarians protested at the Gandhi Statue against the Audio Gate Scandal.  The audio tape war played out in the assembly in the state as well on Monday, with BS Yeddyurappa saying that his party would raise the matter about an audio tape involving HD Kumaraswamy

Mallikarjun Kharge Lok Sabha Karnataka tapes

