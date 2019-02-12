Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru cops on the prowl for troublemakers

The usual image most of us have of policemen on duty during the nights is of checkposts, patrolling vehicles and the odd duo on a bike, rifles at the ready.

Published: 12th February 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

The night begins with the DCP getting on the police radio to enquire about the locations of his ACPs

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The usual image most of us have of policemen on duty during the nights is of checkposts, patrolling vehicles and the odd duo on a bike, rifles at the ready. But policing involves a lot more than just reacting to crime, according to officers, who take up night rounds of Bengaluru and do not shy away from making their presence felt in the most unsafe areas as well.

CE got the chance to accompany the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), as well as an Assistant Commissioner of Police on their night rounds on a Friday night and take a closer look at what the city’s crime-fighters do.

“Police patrolling officers are assigned areas to monitor. By patrolling the same areas on a regular basis, they get to familiarise themselves with the area, the residents and the issues. They can then spot something that is off or unusual,” explained DCP (Crime) S Girish.

On Fridays, the DCP is also responsible for the west zone of the city, supervising four ACPs and 12 police inspectors. The night begins with Girish getting on the police radio to enquire about the locations of his ACPs. His vehicle then does the rounds of checkposts to ensure they are in order.

Bustling areas like SJ Park, MG Road, Anil Kumble circle and others, which fall on the route for the night, wear an abandoned look as only a few motorists are found hurrying back home. At MG Road, two inspectors report in about having checked up on ATM’s and jewellery stores.

A large part of night rounds are about optics and ensuring that possible trouble causers see that the police has their eye on them. After the initial checking up on police preparations, the time comes to visit the spots where rowdy-sheeters are known to be staying.

“My last case was  seven months ago. I stay with my mother and my handicapped brother who runs a small hotel in front of the house,” said Nanjunda, a rowdy-sheeter who has three cases filed against him including one of dacoity.  These visits are also to ensure that these elements are present and and know that they are being watched by the police.

The next stop is RT Nagar and the residence of another rowdy sheeter Nadeem Thaj.  Arrested on murder charges in 2016, Thaj is working as a cab driver with one of the cab aggregators in the city. “He was part of the CCB raid conducted a few months ago and was arrested for a brutal murder,” explains Girish as he enquired with Thaj on his current status.

The third visit was habitual offender Nandeesh, a 19-year-old, with three cases against him all filed within a year’s time. Currently working as a security guard, he was charged with mobile and chain snatching cases.

“There will always be some background to how these rowdies start initially. For example, Nandeesh’s father left his family when he was young and so for money purpose, he turned to such activities,” says Girish.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru police Bengaluru police patrol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp