Electrocution case: BBMP, BESCOM officials booked 

BENGALURU: Nandini Layout police, probing the Nandini Layout electrocution case which led to two sustaining 60 per cent burns on Sunday afternoon, said BESCOM officials visited the spot on Monday. Meanwhile, the police conducted a spot mahazar and booked officials of BBMP and BESCOM for giving permission to construct a two-storey house so close to high-tension wires.

The owner Gangaraju has also been booked for violating the norms by choosing to build the house under high tension wires. Notices have been issued to them to appear before the investigation officer, the Nandini Layout police said. Manjula, the wife of 25-year-old Ramesh, one of the victims who got electrocuted, told TNIE: “I was in the kitchen when the incident occurred, when I heard the screams of my husband Ramesh. I came out to see what had happened and noticed sparks in the balcony.

Our neighbour Yeshoda, who was at our place to attend our house warming ceremony, rushed to his rescue, but she too got electrocuted.” Ramesh is currently admitted in Victoria Hospital, recovering from the burns.

“Ramesh (25) is an auto driver. Ramesh had called my neighbour Yeshoda,(45) for a house-warming ceremony as she was very close to the family and had also helped Ramesh to buy an auto rickshaw. Yeshoda was standing in the balcony when cable operator Manikanta and Ramesh were fixing an antenna.”

Yeshoda, who recovered on Monday is expected to be discharged on Tuesday. Her husband Hemanth Rao said the live wire should have have been covered by PVC pipes, but they were not. “If they had been covered, the incident would not have taken place,” he said. Nagamma, grandmother of Ramesh, said “Ramesh’s father had passed away a few years ago and his mother Suvarna works as maid. She had gone for work when the incident took place.”