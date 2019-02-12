Friend stabs auto driver to death    

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old auto driver was stabbed to death by his friend over a parking spot at Hosaguddahalli on Sunday night. According to the police, the duo also had some financial disputes between them, which they say could be another motive for the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Varun, a resident of Kengeri.

The Byatarayanapura police have formed a team to nab Ravi, who is currently absconding. According to a preliminary probe, Varun had recently bought a tractor which was damaged by Ravi. This also led to several quarrels among them.