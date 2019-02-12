Home Cities Bengaluru

Fruit peels come to the rescue, student invents filter for froth in Bengaluru lakes

Effluents like flouride and phospate, found in cleaning agents, are one of the main causes of froth in the city’s lakes.

The model cost Pavan around `2,000, with a further `1,500 spent on the initial stages of testing

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Effluents like fluoride and phosphate, found in cleaning agents, are one of the main causes of froth in the city’s lakes. However, while the civic authorities try to find ways to battle this pollution in Bengaluru’s water bodies, a student from the MVJ College of Engineering has developed a method to reduce the toxic froth.

Pavan A, a second-year aeronautical engineering student, has created a filter made of banana, citrus fruits, pineapple and watermelon peels. The peels are dried, powdered and treated with 1N Hydrochloric Acid to activate them. This then manages to filter out the chemicals with an accuracy of 90 per cent, Pavan claims.
“Industries around water bodies use halides, especially fluorides, and some volatile compounds during the manufacturing stage and release the ruminant effluents through the sewage to these water bodies, which later causes frothiness in the lake and presence of some volatile compounds cause fire,” said Pavan.

He started his research last April to combat these effects and developed the model by June. The project was also tested briefly for effectiveness. “The peels are placed one above the other in a filter formation separated at a small distance between each other so that the water flows through the peels. Contaminated water, or the effluent passes through the filter from a higher gradient,” he said.

Pavan used samples from Bellandur lake. “I got samples from Bellandur lake and passed it through the filter. Later I got the results checked in the  laboratory,” added Pavan.The model cost him around Rs 2,000 with a further Rs 1,500 spent on the initial stages of testing.

How it works

A fruit peel bed made of fibre is created with a cost of Rs 3,000 per square meter.

Works on the principle of sedimentation.

90% Efficiency of filters

Effluent passes at a higher gradient, separating from water.

