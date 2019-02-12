Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka government school kids to get milk with nutrition boost

Soon, children of government and aided schools in the state can enjoy tastier as well as more nutritious milk.  

MILK

Image used for representational purpose only

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Soon, children of government and aided schools in the state can enjoy tastier as well as more nutritious milk. The Department of Primary and Secondary Education is thinking of fortifying the milk, supplied to schools under the Ksheera Bhagya scheme of the state government, with a health mix powder. According to department officials, the initiative was launched on an experimental basis in some schools in two taluks of Chikkaballapur district to study the benefits.

As per details available with The New Indian Express, the nutritious powder -- Annapoorna health mix -- was provided to 25 select schools in Shidlaghatta and Gouribidanur taluks in that district. The children in these schools were subjected to health check-up before they were given the health mix-fortified milk. After a certain period, the health of the kids was checked to see if there was any improvement.

As the health parameters of these children showed a significant increase, the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer has considered extending it to the entire district.The Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust, a non-profit organisation associated with the mid-day meal scheme of the state government, has come up with the Annapoorna health mix, and will provide it free of cost. 

A department official said, “Considering the positive results of the initial trial and the application from the trust to provide this mix for schoolchildren, powder samples have been sent to the state Food and Welfare Laboratory for analysis. The lab report also came back positive.”Now, the department is sending the samples and the lab report to health experts. “We are seeking their opinion on serving the mix to children as well. Based on their recommendations, the department will take a final call,” the official said.

Comments

