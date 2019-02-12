Health dept strike: Leave of staffers cancelled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the ongoing strike of contractual employees of the health department, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, the Commissioner of health and family welfare issued a circular on Monday to all government hospitals/medical/non-medical staff to be present at work round the clock. This will leave the staff overburdened, said a lab technician at Victoria Hospital.

The circular said that they should be made to work round the clock and no leave should be permitted until further orders. Meanwhile, around 10,000 to 15,000 contractual health department staffers took to camping at Freedom Park. The 30,000 strong contractual workers’ base is seeking regularisation.

Vishwaradhya H Yamoji, Karnataka State Health Contractual and Outsourcing Employees Association (KSHCOEA), said that the effect of the protest will be felt, especially in North Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka regions.

“Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey met us but we are not convinced. We want job security and equal wages. There is a high court case going on in this regard, but until then the government can bring in a law just like they did for daily wage workers,” he added.