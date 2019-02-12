Home Cities Bengaluru

I am indebted to you brother, CM Kumaraswamy tells Kandakur

The meeting was part of an attempt to poach Congress-JD(S) MLAs, claimed Kandakur.

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  “I don’t know how to repay your debt, brother,’’ Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy told Gurmitkal MLA Naganagouda Patil Kandakur, when he met him after the sting that left the BJP leadership in disarray. The grateful JD(S) chief told him to stay at Taj West End Hotel, but Kandakur preferred to stay in the Legislators’ Home. 

Asked if there has been any threat after the incident to him or his family, Kandakur said, “I have not received any threat till now, but who knows what may happen? But I am not scared, it is timid who die every day.’’

Recalling that evening when his son Sharangouda went away without his gunman, his father said, “We were worried because he was headed to Devadurga, about two hours away, and didn’t go in our vehicle but went with a friend.”

The meeting was part of an attempt to poach Congress-JD(S) MLAs, claimed Kandakur. Sharangouda and Shivangouda Nayak, who was with JD(S) before he switched to the BJP as part of Operation Kamala, know each other well and share a good rapport.  

That evening, Sharangouda decided to meet BJP supremo B S Yeddyurappa, ready to sting him. “It was a very risky thing to do. If he had got caught, who would have saved him? Anything could have happened,’’ the father rued. Meanwhile, Sharangouda has returned to his hometown Gurmitkal, and the family has been provided with a gunman. 

