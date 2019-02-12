Keep close eye on kids on February 14: Private school forum

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Valentine's Day just a day away, the state private schools association has advised its member schools to direct parents to be extra vigilant of their wards during this period. In an advisory to school management, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) said children may look to celebrate the event by lying to their parents and asking for money, or they may also borrow money from others.

"It is not that we are targeting children, but such behaviour is common during that age. So, we are giving this advice to schools and parents," said the circular. D Shashi Kumar, association general secretary, said, "We have come across several such incidents in the past wherein students had bunked classes without the notice of parents and school authorities, and went to malls and movies to mark the occasion. To prevent a repeat of such incidents, it was necessary to issue the advisory."

The association has also asked its schools to conduct checking of school bags on February 14 to find if students are carrying anything apart from academic materials. "We have even asked the schools to send a note to parents about this," said Shashi Kumar.