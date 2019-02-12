Mixologist crowned winner of Cocktail Challenge 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru bartender Rohan Matmary has been crowned the winner of the third edition of the Brown-Forman American Whiskey Legacy Cocktail Challenge 2019 in the grand finale against 17 other mixologists from across India.

All the mixologists exhibited great craftsmanship to present some of their signature cocktails at the grand finale of the event which took place in New Delhi.

“This is my second time in the championship and I didn’t know that it would be lucky for me. My signature cocktail Lillianaire is a tribute to the hard working women of our country,” said Matmary.