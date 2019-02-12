Home Cities Bengaluru

Money matters for women

The mere mention of Valentine’s Day is enough to conjure an image of all things pink, fluffy and sweet.

Published: 12th February 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mere mention of Valentine’s Day is enough to conjure an image of all things pink, fluffy and sweet. But three women from the city are on a mission to change what people from the city gift the women in their lives on the occasion. Meet Preetha Wali, Anu Seth and Vinita Jain, the co-founders of Pay It Forward, a financial advisory company. Their idea of the perfect V-Day gift: A financial awareness workshop.

The aim is to gift a loved one something that will last beyond Valentine’s Day and a gift like this would help women gain confidence to take the lead in what is typically considered a male-dominated field, says Wali. “A financial awareness workshop is not only a life changing and motivating gift. It also marks respect for your partner by including them in an area that’s a male bastion,” she adds.

Inside the session

A session goes on for an hour-and-a-half hour and topics are customised based on what participants want. It includes a broad understanding of the basics principles of personal finance, common mistakes to avoid, creating a goal-based financial framework and basics of different assets such as mutual funds and insurance.

Participants at the session are mainly women. The three co-founders explain that they chose to focus on women since they tend to rely on the men in their lives - be it their father, brother or husband - to make their financial decisions for them, thus making them highly dependent and unaware of the family’s assets and liabilities. “When there is an unforeseen situation (for example, they could be unaware of where the partner has invested and hence can’t claim what is rightfully theirs or don’t know about the liabilities and hence loose what they have) they face big issues,” explains Wali, adding that it’s always better to learn when one is not in distress.

Besides women, young employees are also regulars at their workshops. Youngsters, the women say, are now starting to earn early and due to not being taught how to look after their personal finances, tend to not pay attention to saving as a habit or fall into a debt trap due to a home loan, easy EMIs or misselling. “Some of them tend to go with traditional investments like home, gold, fixed deposits and even an insurance policy that is not suitable for them, only because an older person like a father has advised them to do so,” says Wali.

Besides the workshop, Wali also suggests gifting a mutual fund or a SIP. Money can either be transferred as a lump sum or a recurring one, during birthdays, anniversaries or on special occasions. “While all of us like receiving gifts on special days this kind of a gift has a long term benefit as it can also build good camaraderie among the couples and align their goals for the family and each other,” adds Wali.
For more details about the workshop, contact 9902710101 or write to ask.payitforward@gmail.com  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valentine’s Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp