Bengaluru: Napping man in train leans on co-passenger’s shoulder, stabbed

BENGALURU: A man was stabbed brutally by his co-passenger and his friends near East Railway Station, over a row while travelling in a train. The victim, Elil Arasam, 42, reportedly fell asleep in his seat and accidentally leaned on to his co-passenger. This irked his neighbour and led to a heated argument between them.

When Arasam disembarked, his co-passenger and his friends attacked him near the station. Arasam, a resident of Kavalbyrasandra in RT Nagar, sustained stab injuries on his head, shoulder and hands. The incident happened on February 4, but Arasam filed a complaint with Pulakeshinagar police only five days after the incident.

Arasam had been to Anagala Parameshwari temple in Tamil Nadu. After offering pooja, he was returning on the Mysuru Express from Katpadi. Arasam, who was very tired, nodded off to sleep just a few minutes into the journey. When the train reached Bangarpet, his co-passenger, in his 30s, scolded Arasam for leaning on him too many times. Arasam apologised and explained that he was tired and unaware that he had been leaning on him.

However, the man continued to berate Arasam

“On reaching KR Puram, I called my relative Dayal to come and pick me. He heard my conversation and knew I was getting off. I didn’t know that he had called his friends to attack me,” Arasam told police. “Around 8.10pm, when I was walking out, he and his seven friends attacked me with a knife and threatened to kill me. I managed to escape,” he added. Dayal took Arasam to Bowring Hospital for treatment.