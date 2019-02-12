Student ends life over ‘harassment’ by women friends     

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a strange case, a youth ended his life over alleged harassment by two women friends whom he had befriended through social media, and used to chat with regularly. His parents claimed that their son had told them he was being harassed by two women, who had demanded money during their last visit to the city. They said this was why he took the extreme step.

The deceased, Atish S Nayak, a native of Jewargi in Kalaburagi district, was studying BE (Civil) first year in New Horizon College, and was staying in Sri Ram paying guest accommodation in Kariyammana Agrahara in Kadubeesanahalli.

Nayak was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room around 3.30pm on February 9. His two roommates returned from college and knocked on the door, and after no response for a long time, alerted the PG accommodation owner. They broke open the rear door of the room to find Nayak hanging from a rope.

According to the complaint filed with Marathahalli police by Nayak’s father Subhash, a head constable in Jewargi, Nayak ended his life because he was harassed by the women. Subhash told TNIE that he had received a call from the PG owner, about his son. Nayak had left a suicide note, saying, “Inform my parents, Sonia and Prakruthi”, with no other explanation.

“The police have taken up a case of abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation against the two suspects. They are trying to ascertain who the two women are, from the mobile numbers Nayak had written in the note.

On Saturday, Nayak did not go to college, and when his friends called him, told them that he was waiting for a mobile phone delivery. “Nayak received the phone, used it for some time and chatted with six women. We don’t know what happened later, but he ended his life. He exchanged his old mobile for the new one. We could have got some crucial leads from his old mobile,” the officer said.