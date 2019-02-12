Home Cities Bengaluru

Techie held for raping MBA student at birthday party

 A 26-year-old software engineer has been arrested for allegedly raping an MBA student at her birthday party.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 26-year-old software engineer has been arrested for allegedly raping an MBA student at her birthday party. The 24-year-old victim was attending the party with a male friend when Adithya, who was also present at the occasion, made her consume excessive alcohol and then allegedly raped her. 

Based on the complaint filed by the woman, the police arrested the accused and sent him to Parappana Agrahara central jail. However, the victim later wanted to withdraw the case following a request from her friend, but the police have refused, saying the FIR has already been registered and she has to undergo a full medical test as per law.

The woman hails from Tamil Nadu and stays at a paying guest accommodation in the city. According to the police, she said that she went to her friend’s house in Doddanekkundi around 7.30pm on February 9, where she found another person. She was introduced to Adithya, who hails from Kurnool. All three consumed alcohol and later in the night, her friend went out to get some food, leaving her with Adithya. 

The woman told the police that she went into a room and fell asleep. Adithya then entered the room and started assaulting her. She could not push him away as she was in an inebriated condition. When her friend returned, he found both of them in an intimate position. When she regained consciousness, she realised that she had been raped. The woman then approached the HAL police. 

The woman told The New Indian Express that she did not know Adithya at all. An investigating officer said, “The woman is studying in the city, she befriended Adithya’s friend on Facebook and they started hanging around. Since she was not in the city during her birthday, they were celebrating later.”

On Monday, however, the woman insisted that she wanted to withdraw her complaint as her friend as well as Adithya had asked her repeatedly to do so. “But it is a serious offence and we have already registered the FIR, so we told her we will do our job, and if she wants to reach a compromise she can do the same in the court. The woman is not ready to undergo a full medical checkup that is required according to the law,” the officer added. 

