Karnataka universities to students: Get voter ID before exams

BENGALURU: Keeping upcoming parliamentary elections and young voters in mind, the state government has asked higher education institutions in the state to take necessary measures to enrol students on to the voters list. In an official circular issued, the state department of collegiate education has asked all state government degree colleges and universities to conduct awareness programmes by constituting Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation Programmes (SVEEP), to create awareness among first-time voters.

The circular issued by the department directs principals of government degree colleges to communicate with booth level officers and update the list of the students of their colleges. Meanwhile, the principals are asked to communicate the same to the private and aided degree colleges in their jurisdiction.

Speaking about it, principal of a government degree college in the city said, "We are taking measures as per the communication sent by the government. The list of students who have not updated or enrolled their names in the valid voters list is being prepared and submitted to booth level officers."

Some universities have even given the responsibility of creating awareness about the importance of voting to National Service Scheme (NSS) officers. Prof HN Jagannatha Reddy, registrar of VTU said, "Following the communication received by the government, we have taken necessary measures to create awareness among students. For this we are taking the help of NSS officers both at university and college levels."

Even the department of Pre University Education has taken measures to educate first time voters who are preparing for their second year PUC board exams, to enrol themselves in the electoral list. "Majority of students who are preparing for their second PUC board exams are first-time voters. As they will be busy in exams, we need to help them register now itself," said a senior official of PUE department.

Student ambassadors

Some universities have appointed students as ambassadors for these awareness campaigns. Prof TD Kemparaju, Vice -Chancellor, Bengaluru North University said, “Recently we were given instructions to create awareness about voting and to enrol first-time voters. Regarding this, we have asked affiliated colleges to appoint students as ambassadors and ask them to spread the word.”