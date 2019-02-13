Accident-prone zones in Bengaluru, thanks to potholes

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transport Minister DC Thammanna’s comment on Monday, that the Government cannot check for potholes every day and fix them, has left citizens fuming and wondering if they would ever get to see pothole free roads in the city. The need for filling potholes regularly can perhaps be seen in the experience of the Bengaluru Traffic Police, which is seeing a drop in accidents after dealing with 47 accident-prone spots or ‘black-spots’ in the city, most of them designated so because of potholes.

“Most accident-prone areas have potholes as the main cause,” said a senior traffic police official. According to the traffic police, most of these potholes are located on the Outer Ring Road, Hosur Road, Mysuru Road and other high speed corridors. “Once speed breakers were installed and potholes were filled, accidents have reduced,” the official explained. Black spots are designated after five fatal accidents occur at the same spot within a year.

Potholes are routinely equated to landmines as they are unexpected and often catch motorists by surprise. While a stretch of road may be pothole-free, lulling motorists into a sense of safety, a sudden pothole poses a real danger which could result in loss of life, experts say.

“It is unfortunate to hear such a statement from the transport minister. If there are potholes, it is an infrastructure problem and not the commuters’. It shows that even with so much tax and cess paid, quality work is not done,” said Rakesh P S, a final-year B Com student.

“The government must answer what it is doing with our money. ” questioned 21-year-old student Krithika. “This is not the way a minister should address such issues. If they cannot fix the potholes then who else will?,” said another dismayed commuter at Indiranagar.

“Proper road design and installing warning signals ahead of location is what is required at these places,” said V Ravichandar. However, measures taken in specific areas must be done after studying the accidents. “If the cause of the accident is pedestrian, then footpaths are essential,” Ravichandar explained.

MAJOR ACCIDENT-PRONE ROADS/Junctions

Hosur Main Road, Varthur Lake Road, Outer Ring Road , Koramangala Inner Ring Road, Old Airport Road, Tank Bund Road, GT Road, Mysuru Road, RMC Yard, near Navayuga toll, Chokkasandra Junction, Minerva Circle, Kalasipalya Main Road, Yogeshwaranagar Cross, MVIT Junction, Bettahalasur Junction, Meenukunte, Kannamangalaplaya Gate, Jakkur Aerodrome, Palanahalli Gate.