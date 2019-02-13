Home Cities Bengaluru

Action has already been taken: KSOU

The Chancellor has clarified that it has taken action as per the Chancellor’s direction, against 22 teaching staff who were earlier guest faculty.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, has clarified that it has taken action as per the Chancellor’s direction, against 22 teaching staff who were earlier guest faculty, and found to have been illegally appointed as permanent staff.

Replying to the news item published in TNIE on February 11, 2019, titled “KSOU takes 4 years to act on instructions, Governor sends notice”, the registrar said, “The University has written a letter seeking legal opinion on December 18, 2018, from legal experts and legal opinion was placed before the Board of Management meeting on February 4. Based on the decision, showcause notice was issued to all 22 teaching faculty.” 

“KSOU has taken action as per the instructions of the Chancellor, without causing any delay and the university has reported every step to the Chancellor. There is no delay by KSOU in any manner as published,” the registrar said.

