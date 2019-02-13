Airbus to display its latest airlifter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Airbus will demonstrate the latest addition to its domestic aircraft fleet -- A330 Neo -- at the upcoming Aero India celebrations between February 20 and 24. The A330 Neo will be among the two Airbus aircraft which will fly at the aero show, the other being the new-generation tactical airlifter, C295.

According to Airbus, A330 Neo is a state-of-the-art aircraft with “advanced materials, new optimised wings, composite sharklets and highly efficient engines that together deliver 25% reduced fuel burn and CO2 emissions”. The C295 airlifter is built to perform multi-role operations under all weather conditions.

Apart from those, two rotorcraft — H135 and H145 —will be on static display during the five-day event, according to a release by Airbus. “Airbus’ large-scale commitment to the show (Aero India) demonstrates that India is more than a market, it’s a core base for us,” said Anand E Stanley, President and Managing Director of Airbus India & South Asia.

Airbus will also demonstrate a wide range of service offerings, with particular focus and demonstrations of Skywise-based digital services. “Also on display will be Airbus’ Advanced Inspection Drone, which accelerates and facilitates visual checks, considerably reducing aircraft downtime and increasing the quality of inspection reports,” the release added.