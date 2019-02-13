‘Arvind simply ran with the wind’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a little more than an hour after her match that Arya emerged in the player restaurant. Her hair was still damp from the shower and her face was shorn of makeup. She was looking to join her parents and coaching team, who were seated at the far end of the fairly filled out enclosure.

She wasn’t hungry and briefly contemplated picking up a coffee, but was distracted by a formally dressed man, who was chatting with her folks. He had his back to her. As she walked towards their table which overlooked Court No. 2, also known as the graveyard of seeds, realization, in the form of recognition, dawned on her.

Prajwal Hegde

Arya’s breath caught in her throat and her stride quickened. What was Arvind Ram doing there? What was he talking to her father about? She cast a quick glance around the spacious glass-walled facility but she couldn’t spot his mates, which meant he was there alone.

Why?

Arvind, who had debuted in the world’s 100 richest sportsmen list at twenty-four, was as much sought after by business houses as by stars in the beauty business. In the last couple of years, every move of his was reported in the media—from restaurant visits to business investments. He was on billboards and catwalks and had a watch named after him.

Arya may have been India’s ‘darling’ or ‘sweetheart’, as the media never failed to remind her, but in a country where cricket was religion, Arvind was God.Arya, however, didn’t place too much importance on the adulation. She appreciated it, but it was what it was and she was aware that it could all turn quickly. She wasn’t some long-lost daughter or a stuffed toy; she was a pioneering athlete, a role model who was in charge of the rollercoaster that was her career.

Moreover, she realized that it was pointless to weigh their achievements against each other. Apples and oranges. He played a team sport and she pursued an individual discipline. Arvind may have established an order for fast bowling in the country, but she had broken a door for Indians in a global game, competing at an elite level. She would always be the first, the champion of that impossible dream.

And yet, Arvind’s bowling in the death, in limited-over affairs, had captured the imagination like no athletic feature ever had. Chants of‘Arrrrvvvviiiinnnndddd’, as he raced in to bowl in the business end of matches, echoed through the grounds like a prayer. He kept it straight. He knew how to sting.

Arvind wasn’t a spinner in the great Indian tradition, nor a magician with the ball who out-thought rival batsmen.

Even though he often did that, it was lost in the hustle of his pace. He simply ran with the wind and blew out the opposition, or so it seemed.

Arya greeted her parents in her customary post-match fashion with a hug before turning to Arvind.

‘Arya,’ she said, stretching out her hand.

‘Arvind,’ he replied, shifting easily on his feet. ‘I finally get to meet the remarkable Arya Ashok,’ he said, trapping her hand between his palms.

Excerpted from What’s Good About Falling by Prajwal Hegde, with permission from Harper Collins India