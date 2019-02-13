Bar Council of India protest call: Bengaluru advocates stay away from courts, proceedings hit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Courts across the city wore a deserted look on Wednesday as advocates stayed away from work in support of a call given by the Bar Council of India (BCI) to urge the Union government to earmark Rs 5,000 crore for welfare schemes of advocates.

As majority of the advocates supported the decision taken by the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB) to support the BCI, court proceedings were affected severely. Many cases were adjourned for want of advocates and parties themselves appeared before the court to take the adjournments.

The BCI had given a nationwide call for advocates to protest on Tuesday demanding Union government to earmark Rs 5,000 crore to fulfil their 10 demands, including health insurance, stipend to newly enrolled advocates, pension, libraries, sites for cheaper price, etc.

Advocates led by AAB president A P Ranganath took out a silent procession from City Civil Court and submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Governor and Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on their demands.