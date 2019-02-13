Bharat Electronics Limited to showcase range of products

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharat Electronics Limited, a navratna defence PSU on Tuesday announced its plans for the upcoming Aero India and said that it would showcase products from all its verticals at its indoor and outdoor displays at Hall E.

The highlight of its outdoor display will be the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System, the X Band active phase array radar, gun shot detection system and other systems developed by the company. “The entire set of state of art equipment on offer will be a force multiplier for any defence force and will make their “Observe Orient Decide Act” (OODA) cycle seamless and efficient,” the company said in a statement.

In the area of military communication, the company will showcase products for data and voice communication, missile data link units, high capacity radio relays and other technology. Electronic warfare and avionics products and naval systems capabilities developed by BEL will also be on display, the company said.