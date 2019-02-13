Bike taxis crash into government wall

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bike-taxi war between the Government and taxi-aggregators is set to heat up again as Ola has recently re-launched the service in the city, by terming it a ‘pilot run’. However, in the absence of rules governing bike-taxis, the transport department is preparing to crack the whip against the firm.

Bike taxis have had a long history in the city with the initial launch announced by Uber in 2016. However, when the transport department started pointing out the lack of permissions for such services, Uber stopped bike taxis, with Ola following suit. However, some smaller companies managed to ply without catching the attention of the Department.

For commuters, bike taxis are a boon with low pricing compared to taxis and the ease that only a bike provides while navigating traffic. For the government, however, there are questions being raised on how bike-taxis fit into the larger scheme of permits, taxes and insurance claims.

When contacted, the transport department officials said they were aware of the development and have initiated action. “We have seized some bikes last week. If they are still continuing, we will continue to initiate action,” CP Narayana Swamy, Additional Commissioner for Transport (Enforcement), said.

However, Ola maintained that it was just a pilot and not a full-fledged bike-taxi service. “We are doing it to understand consumer patterns and the data point will be definitely shared with the agencies concerned. It’s not like we are doing something shady. Everything is transparent and everyone can access the services through the app,” a senior staffer said.

There are also allegations that while the transport department initiates action against Ola and Uber, some smaller companies, who have obtained permission for bike hiring (rentals) business, are also running bike taxi services. But the department said that no such instances had come to their notice and they would definitely initiate action if they come across such cases as well.

While a few states have already allowed bike taxi services, as it is more convenient and cheaper compared to auto rickshaw and cab services, a decision is yet to be made by the committee which was formed last year to decide on the issue.