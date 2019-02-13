Cab drivers, autos feel threatened by bike services

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cab and auto driver unions have begun to feel threatened by the operation of bike taxis by Ola, launched as a pilot run last week. They approached the transport department to file a complaint on Tuesday.“With more and more cabs attaching themselves on app-based platforms, drivers are receiving less rides per day. Bike taxis would affect our business further,” said Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola, TaxiForSure and Uber Taxi Drivers and Owners’ Association, giving the example of someone’s earnings going down from Rs 600 to Rs 200.

Their grouse also remains that this service does not have a permit from the state government. They also allege that bike taxis are functioning with a white board instead of yellow board. When asked about smaller startups that function at Metro stations, Pasha said, “We are not as worried as they are startups at a nascent stage. Established companies such as Ola launching bike taxis, would affect our earnings.” Other unions under Karnataka State Auto and Taxi Federation feel similarly.

Manjunath, president of the above union said, “While auto drivers are subject to minimum fare and other rules, bike taxis ply without regulations. Auto meter fares have not seen a revision in seven years.”An industry source said the fears are not rational as bike taxis and cabs are used differently. “Autos and cabs are for longer distances and will cater to group travellers. Cabs would be for more comfortable travel with AC. Even if bike taxis are launched, they will not affect the business of auto and cab drivers.”