Collision victims were arrested earlier

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kaggalipura police probing the case of three youths on a bike, who died in a head-on crash with a BMTC bus, found that they were involved in robbery cases in Thalaghattapura, Bandepalya and Magadi. The deceased were identified as Pradeep, Harish and Avinash, alias Jagadish.

On Monday evening, their overspeeding bike collided with a BMTC bus and both vehicles caught fire due to the impact of the crash. The bike was completely gutted in the incident.

The police officer said they were daily wage workers who targeted locked houses at night. Police got details from the Thalaghattapura and Bandepalya police, where they were earlier arrested and sent to jail. Pradeep’s wife Shruthi told police, “He left home around 9.30am and did not inform us where he was going. He was working as a welder at a construction site.”

Harish’s brother Girish said, “Harish was at home in Konanakunte when Pradeep and Harish came on a bike and called him. I have not seen them earlier, and Jagadish left empty-handed. The bag which contained lethal weapons did not belong to my brother.”The postmortem of the three bodies was conducted in RR Nagar medical hospital and the bodies were handed over to their families on Tuesday.