Court orders notice to Speaker over secretary’s suspension

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court has ordered issuance of notice to the Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Special Board of Legislative Secretariat, in response to a petition filed by suspended Assembly Secretary S Murthy. 

Hearing the petition on Tuesday, Justice Krishna S Dixit issued notices to them and adjourned the hearing to February 21. The Legislative Assembly had taken disciplinary action by suspending Murthy on December 27, 2018 for allegedly committing irregularities. Murthy questioned the suspension order.

