Bengaluru: Drama after bus collides  with another

A police officer from KR Puram police station said the BMTC bus driver was driving recklessly and drove over a speed breaker and hit a private school bus

Published: 13th February 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  High drama prevailed in Ramamurthy Nagar near TC Palya after a BMTC bus driver hit a school bus driver in a road rage incident on Tuesday morning. Following the incident, traffic was affected on Marathahalli-Hebbal ring road for a while. Office-goers were the worst-affected. “I left my home for office a little late today. The jam is only adding to my worries,” said a commuter stuck in traffic.

A police officer from KR Puram police station said the BMTC bus driver was driving recklessly and drove over a speed breaker and hit a private school bus.  Two students fell from their seats due to the force of the impact. The school van driver Srinivas got down to speak to BMTC bus driver Suresh.

This is when Suresh allegedly started abusing Srinivas and then hit him with a bunch of keys. The attender of the school bus was also injured in the melee. Suresh filed a police complaint after this. KR Puram traffic police cleared the traffic in the area and also booked Suresh for causing a  jam.

TAGS
Ramamurthy Nagar Bus accident

