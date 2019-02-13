Aero India: French firm Thales to put up a show

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: French company Thales on Tuesday said it will participate in Aero India 2019 and provide demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies while also showing its commitment towards ‘Make in India’. Thales will be present at the Aero Skills pavillion at Hall F and will share various job opportunities it is creating through its presence in the country, Emmanuel de Roquefeuil, VP and Country Director, Thales in India, said.

“Solutions being developed through several Indian companies – joint venture partners, global supply chain partners – will be under the spotlight at Thales’ stand at Aero India this year,” the company said in a statement. Visitors will get to witness solutions at the cutting edge of connectivity, aerospace and optics markets.

“Main highlights at Aero India this year will be Thales’ optronic pod - TALIOS; latest generation mini-UAS — Spy’Ranger; high-velocity missile — STARStreak; tracking and illumination radar — STIR; airborne rockets and a range of products from Radio Communications among others,” the statement said.