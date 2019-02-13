Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court quashes welfare panel order on custody of minor

Quashing the Committee’s order dated January 3, 2019, the High Court said that under the provisions of the Guardians Act, the court is empowered to make an order under Section 7 of the Act.

Published: 13th February 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ruled that the Child Welfare Committee cannot pass orders to hand over the custody of a minor child to either parent, who are party to the proceedings before the Family Court. Justice Alok Aradhe passed the order while quashing the direction passed by the  
Child Welfare Committee-1, Bengaluru Urban, and said the Committee cannot be permitted to usurp the jurisdiction of the competent court exercising powers under the provisions of the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890, when the issue of the minor’s custody is pending before the Family Court. 

In the present case, the child’s mother moved the high court against the Committee, constituted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which has taken the child from the mother’s custody and handed over to the father.

Quashing the Committee’s order dated January 3, 2019, the High Court said that under the provisions of the Guardians Act, the court is empowered to make an order under Section 7 of the Act. The jurisdiction conferred by law cannot be taken away by the Committee, which is a statutory body. 
Even if the Committee was of the opinion that the child was in need of care and protection, it ought to have referred the matter for consideration before the Family Court, the court said.

The High Court further said that usurpation of jurisdiction by the Committee, in a manner which is sub-judice under the Guardians Act, cannot be sustained in the eye of law. The court directed the Family Court to decide the issue of custody of the minor child expeditiously, preferably within three months, and the parties to cooperate with the Family Court. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Child Welfare Committee Guardians Act Family Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp