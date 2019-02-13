Hosur, Nagercoil municipalities set to become municipal corporations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Wednesday introduced in the State Assembly Bills to upgrade Hosur and Nagercoil municipalities as Municipal Corporations.

Hosur, though located in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, has witnessed high growth in recent times due to its proximity to Karnataka's capital Bengaluru. Nagercoil is located in the southern Kanyakumari district and the district's administrative headquarters. Upgrading these towns from municipalities to municipal corporations would enable better funding for the local city administration.

With this, the number of municipal corporations in Tamil Nadu will become 14. The existing municipal corporations are: Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Dindigul, Salem, Thanjavur, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Thoothukudi and Vellore.

During the centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran held on September 23, 2017 in Krishnagiri district, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that there should be a growth in annual income and the level of the civic services to be provided towards fulfilment of the basic needs of the growing population of Hosur municipality and for improving the standard of living of the people, this municipality would be upgraded as municipal corporation.

Similarly, during the centenary celebrations of MG Ramachandran held on September 22, 2018 in Kanyakumari district, the chief minister had announced that after the completion of the delimitation work by the Delimitation Commission, Nagercoil municipality would be upgraded as municipal corporation.